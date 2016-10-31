FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NextEra Energy to buy remaining stake in Oncor for about $2.4 bln
October 31, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 10 months ago

NextEra Energy to buy remaining stake in Oncor for about $2.4 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in Oncor Electric Delivery Co for about $2.4 billion in cash.

The company said it will buy the 20 percent stake owned by Texas Transmission Holdings Corp.

NextEra would also acquire a 0.22 percent stake from Oncor Management Investment LLC for about $27 million.

The company said it expected to fund the deal through a combination of debt and equity. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

