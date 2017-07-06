The energy unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Oncor
Electric Delivery Company LLC, allowing the utility to exit a
three-year bankruptcy, according to people familiar with the
matter.
The deal is a bold bet by Buffett that he can get the deal
past Texas regulators after they blocked two earlier attempts to
sell Oncor to other companies. It also represents a return to a
previously soured investment for Buffet, who in 2013 lost $873
million on his bonds in Oncor's parent, Energy Future Holdings.
Berkshire Hathaway's deal, which could be announced by
Friday, would value Oncor at slightly less than Florida utility
NextEra Energy Inc's previous $18.4 billion bid, making
it Buffett's third biggest acquisition ever, two people said.
The Wall Street Journal, which reported on the deal earlier,
said the deal could be valued at more than $17.5
billion.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential.
Terry Hadley, a spokesman for the Public Utility Commission
of Texas, declined to comment. Oncor did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. Berkshire and Energy Future declined to
comment.
Any deal for Oncor would have to receive approvals from the
judge overseeing Energy Future's bankruptcy, as well as federal
and state regulators.
Earlier this year, the Public Utility Commission of Texas
rejected NextEra's deal for Oncor, the largest network of power
lines in the state, deeming that it was not in the public
interest because it did not substantially ringfence Oncor's
finances. Another deal for Oncor led by privately held Hunt
Consolidated Inc of Texas fell through in 2016 after regulators
also put up roadblocks.
Berkshire Hathaway had been among the leading bidders for
Oncor in earlier auctions for the utility, according to the
sources.
Energy Future filed for Chapter 11 in April 2014 after it
failed to meet its debt obligations as electricity prices
weakened. This followed a $31.8 billion acquisition
in 2007 by KKR & Co, TPG Capital Management LP and
Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm, the biggest
leveraged buyout of all time that became the biggest bankruptcy
ever.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jessica DiNapoli
in New York and Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru)