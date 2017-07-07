Elliott Management Corp, the largest creditor of
the bankrupt parent of Texas power transmission company Oncor
Electric Delivery Co, is exploring putting together a bid for
the company that would top Warren Buffett's $9 billion all-cash
deal, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
If Elliott, the hedge fund run by billionaire Paul Singer,
proceeds with such a bid, it would be a rare challenge to
Buffett, who avoids auctions for companies and has told his
investors he does not like to participate in bidding wars.
Elliott would seek to convert its debt in the company to
equity, as well as raise new equity financing for its bid, the
sources said.
The hedge fund believes it can put together a higher offer
than the deal announced on Friday by Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, which has a total value of $18.1 billion
including debt, the people said.
In May, Elliott held about $2.9 billion of Energy Future's
roughly $10 billion debt load, with its investment concentrated
in a layer of unsecured payment-in-kind notes.
Elliott is considering pursuing an alternate deal for Energy
Future because it thinks Berkshire's offer undervalues the Oncor
business, seen as the bankrupt company's crown jewel asset, the
people said.
Elliott may also seek to use its rights as a creditor to
Energy Future Holdings, the parent of Oncor, to block the sale
of the company to Berkshire in bankruptcy court, according to
the sources.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. Elliott declined to comment,
while Oncor and Berkshire Hathaway did not immediately respond
to requests for comment.
Berkshire's pursuit of Energy Future comes after two other
suitors, most recently NextEra Energy, failed to win
approval from regulators.
When NextEra clinched a deal last year to buy Energy Future
and Oncor in a deal worth $18.4 billion, including debt,
Berkshire also submitted a bid at the time, the sources said.
Berkshire's bid then valued Energy Future more than its deal on
Friday does, the sources added.
Elliott has developed a reputation on Wall Street as an
aggressive debt investor, having engaged in a fierce battle with
Argentina over its sovereign debt that spanned more than a
decade.
Elliott filed a lawsuit in May against Energy Future asking
for it to consider debt reorganization alternatives, including a
plan that would involve converting Elliott's significant debt
holdings in the company to equity, eventually putting Oncor
under the hedge fund's control.
