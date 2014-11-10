FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
On Deck Capital files for IPO
November 10, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

On Deck Capital files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc, an online platform for small business lending, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering of common stock.

The New York-based company named Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, JP Morgan Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities among underwriters to the IPO. (1.usa.gov/1qABJeY)

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

