7 months ago
Brazil's BRF says halal food unit IPO remains an option
January 6, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil's BRF says halal food unit IPO remains an option

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, said on Friday an initial public offering of a subsidiary focused on the halal processed food market remains a strategic option.

Reuters reported on Thursday that BRF wants to raise about $1.5 billion from the sale of a 20 percent stake in the unit, known as One Foods Holdings Ltd. In a Friday securities filing in response to the report, BRF said the IPO could take place in London but it is also gauging a private placement. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)

