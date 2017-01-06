Brazil's BRF says halal food unit IPO remains an option

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - BRF SA, the world's largest poultry exporter, said on Friday an initial public offering of a subsidiary focused on the halal processed food market remains a strategic option.

Reuters reported on Thursday that BRF wants to raise about $1.5 billion from the sale of a 20 percent stake in the unit, known as One Foods Holdings Ltd. In a Friday securities filing in response to the report, BRF said the IPO could take place in London but it is also gauging a private placement. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Leslie Adler)