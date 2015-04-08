FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer OneBeacon mulls sale, drawing interest from Fosun - Bloomberg
April 8, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Insurer OneBeacon mulls sale, drawing interest from Fosun - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd, a specialty insurer controlled by White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, is considering a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese conglomerate Fosun International Ltd is one of the companies that is interested in buying OneBeacon, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. (bloom.bg/1O8T4Zv)

White Mountains, which holds about 75 percent of OneBeacon, may not sell the business if it doesn’t fetch a high enough price, according to the report.

OneBeacon declined to comment and Fosun was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of OneBeacon jumped 11.4 percent to $16.69, while White Mountains rose as much as 3 percent to a near 10-year high of $700.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Like Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Fosun has been seeking to buy insurance assets to help it finance future investments.

Fosun has struck deals in France and Britain in recent months, including the $1 billion purchase of French holiday firm Club Mediterranee SA which was finalised in February. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

