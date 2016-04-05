FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AccorHotels buys luxury home rentals company onefinestay
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

AccorHotels buys luxury home rentals company onefinestay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 5 (Reuters) - AccorHotels, Europe’s largest hotel group, said on Tuesday it bought British high-end serviced home rental company onefinestay as it fights the rising challenge of online home-sharing company Airbnb and booking websites like Expedia.

The world’s fifth-largest hotel group, undergoing a reorganisation initiated by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin, said it paid 148 million euros ($168.5 million) for onefinestay and pledged to invest a further 64 million to help the company grow worldwide.

Onefinestay, which was launched in London in 2010, has a portfolio of 2,600 properties in London, New York, Paris and Los Angeles, AccorHotels said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.