FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fortissimo takes one-third stake in One Hour Translation
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2014 / 5:10 PM / 4 years ago

Fortissimo takes one-third stake in One Hour Translation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Israeli private equity group Fortissimo Capital has acquired one-third of One Hour Translation, a provider of online professional translation of documents, for an investment of $10 million.

One Hour Translation said on Sunday it plans to use the proceeds to double its staff and hire developers, salespeople, and customer service and support people. It currently has 50 employees globally.

“We’ve grown organically until now, without investments, to become within two years the largest online translation service,” said Ofer Shoshan, chief executive of One Hour Translation. “Fortissimo’s investment will allow us to grow much more rapidly and become the largest professional translation service in the world.”

The Israel-based company, which has more than 15,000 translators in 100 countries, already serves half the Fortune 500 companies.

In August, it said it expected to double its sales annually as businesses increasingly turn to its service. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.