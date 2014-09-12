FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Citigroup's OneMain planning to go public by month end -Bloomberg
September 12, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 3 years ago

Citigroup's OneMain planning to go public by month end -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc is planning on taking its OneMain Financial Inc personal loan business public by September end, Bloomberg said citing people with knowledge of the matter.

OneMain, which is worth at least $4 billion, is expected to start considering offers from potential buyers, the report said. (bloom.bg/1D1zVnD)

In May, Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat said at an investor conference that Citigroup could dispose of the company through an outright sale to a private equity firm, a public stock offering, or a combination of the two, if prices are good.

OneMain makes subprime loans to individuals and is profitable but does not fit the company’s strategy, Corbat had said.

Rival installment loans providers, SpringLeaf Holdings Inc is interested in acquiring OneMain, the report said, citing the people.

In recent months, Citigroup has held talks with suitors including SpringLeaf, but the talks have not translated into formal discussions, the people said.

Citigroup and SpringLeaf were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
