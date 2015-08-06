FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Springleaf says OneMain deal may be delayed by antitrust concerns
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2015 / 1:30 PM / in 2 years

Springleaf says OneMain deal may be delayed by antitrust concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Springleaf Holdings Inc said its deal to buy Citigroup Inc’s subprime lender OneMain Financial Holdings could be delayed beyond the third quarter over potential antitrust concerns.

Talks with the U.S. Department of Justice and certain state attorneys general are expected to be constructive, the company said on Thursday when it reported second quarter results.

Springleaf said in March that it would buy OneMain for $4.25 billion in cash, creating the largest subprime lender in the United States. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.