April 9 (Reuters) - ONEOK Partners LP said it would spend $1.5 billion to $1.8 billion to build a 1,300 mile pipeline to connect oil wells in North Dakota’s Bakken Shale to the industry transport hub in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The pipeline will have a capacity of 200,000 barrels per day when it is finished in 2015, ONEOK Partners said in a release.