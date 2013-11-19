BRIEF-Oneok Partners says will invest an additional $650 mln-$780 mln for more Williston basin growth projects

Nov 19 (Reuters) - ONEOK Partners LP : * To invest an additional $650 million to $780 million for more Williston basin

growth projects * Partnership’s capital investment program now totals $6.0 billion to $6.4

billion through 2016 * Says plans to build a new 200-million cubic feet per day natural gas

processing facility - the lonesome creek plant * Plans to complete a second expansion of bakken ngl pipeline, which will

increase pipeline’s capacity to 160,000 bpd from 135,000 bpd * After announcement, co continues to have $2 billion to $3 billion backlog of

unannounced growth projects that it continues to evaluate * When complete, lonesome creek plant will increase co’s total natural gas

processing capacity in North Dakota to about 800 mmcf/d * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage