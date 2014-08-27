FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OneSavings Bank says first half profit up four-fold
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 27, 2014 / 6:22 AM / 3 years ago

OneSavings Bank says first half profit up four-fold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - New British lender OneSavings Bank said underlying profit before taxation rose four-fold to 29.7 million pound ($49.16 million) in the first half of the year.

OneSavings, which became the first UK bank to list for more than a decade in June, said loans and advances grew by 13 percent during the period to 3.4 billion pound and underlying return on equity rose 10 percentage points to 30 percent.

The bank said it was targeting a dividend pay-out ratio of at least 25 per cent of underlying profit. ($1 = 0.6042 British Pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; editing by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.