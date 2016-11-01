FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
OneSavings Bank chairman Mike Fairey to resign at 2017 AGM
November 1, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

OneSavings Bank chairman Mike Fairey to resign at 2017 AGM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - OneSavings Bank Plc said on Tuesday Non-Executive Chairman Mike Fairey had resigned and would step down at the 2017 annual general meeting.

* Fairey joined the challenger bank in April 2014 and led the company through its initial public offering later that year.

* OneSavings said it would undertake an internal and external search for a new non-executive chairman.

* Challenger banks have listed in Britain in the last few years to challenge the dominance of UK's "big 5" lenders such as Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

