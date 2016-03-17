FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OneSavings Bank sees pretax profit rise 52 percent
March 17, 2016 / 7:16 AM / a year ago

OneSavings Bank sees pretax profit rise 52 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 52 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, as it issued more mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

OneSavings, which offers residential mortgages, buy-to-let and SME loans, said net interest margins rose to 309 basis points from 291 basis points a year earlier, while loans and advances grew 31 percent to 5.1 billion pounds ($7.27 billion) in the year ended 31 Dec.

Pretax profit rose to 105.9 million pounds, slightly more than the 103.75 million pounds expected by analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank, formed following the recapitalisation of Kent Reliance Building Society by U.S. private equity group JC Flowers in 2011, said it would pay a final dividend of 6.7 pence per share. (Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by Sinead Cruise)

