OneSavings Bank reports rise in loan book for first nine months

Nov 4 (Reuters) - British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a rise in loan book for the first nine months and said it continued to expect full-year growth to be marginally ahead of the 29 percent growth achieved last year.

The challenger bank, which was the first bank to list among others in more than a decade on the London Stock Exchange last year, said net loans and advances rose by 986 million pounds ($1.52 billion) to 4.9 billion pounds during January-September.

OneSavings offers residential mortgages, buy-to-let and SME loans. ($1 = 0.6486 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)