FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's OneSavings Bank reports 60 pct jump in half-yearly profit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

UK's OneSavings Bank reports 60 pct jump in half-yearly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - British lender OneSavings Bank Plc reported a 60 percent increase in underlying pretax profit for the first half, bolstered by a robust rise in lending to small and medium enterprises.

The challenger bank, which was the first bank to list among others in more than a decade on the London Stock Exchange last year, said it expected loan book growth for the full year marginally ahead of the 29 percent growth in 2014.

Shares in OneSavings, which offers residential mortgages, buy-to-let and SME loans, have risen more than 80 percent in value from since going public last year. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.