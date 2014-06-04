FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's OneSavings Bank to be valued at $690 mln in London float -sources
June 4, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

UK's OneSavings Bank to be valued at $690 mln in London float -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s OneSavings Bank is set to price its London stock market listing at 170 pence a share, at the bottom of the price range, valuing the business at 413 million pounds ($691.3 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.

OneSavings, which is owned by US private equity fund JC Flowers, had originally targeted a price range of 170-225 pence a share, and a valuation of 413-530 million pounds, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.5974 British Pounds Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Matt Scuffham

