UK's OneSavings Bank to be valued at $690 mln in London float -sources

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s OneSavings Bank is set to price its London stock market listing at 170 pence a share, at the bottom of the price range, valuing the business at 413 million pounds ($691.3 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.

OneSavings, which is owned by US private equity fund JC Flowers, had originally targeted a price range of 170-225 pence a share, and a valuation of 413-530 million pounds, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.