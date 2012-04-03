UPDATE 1-Australia's OneSteel to change name to Arrium

(Adds details)

MELBOURNE, April 3 (Reuters) - Australia’s second-largest steelmaker, OneSteel Ltd, said on Tuesday it plans to change the company’s name to Arrium Ltd to reflect its shift towards mining and materials and attract new investors.

The company said in February that its name was deterring potential new investors since steel accounted for only 47 percent of total assets, down from 92 percent five years ago.

OneSteel’s steel manufacturing and distribution business has been hard hit by a downturn in Australia’s construction and engineering sectors, pushing its steel manufacturing business to another loss for the first half.

“The name Arrium provides a better association with the company’s current mining and materials businesses, as well as better accommodating its strategic growth focus on mining and mining consumables,” the company said in a statement.

The new name needs to be approved at a shareholders meeting on May 8.