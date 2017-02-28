BRIEF-Exelon Generation Co issues additional senior notes
* On March 10, Exelon Generation Co LLC issued, sold an additional $250 million principal amount of its 2.950% senior notes due 2020 - Sec filing
Feb 28 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA on Tuesday agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal.
SoftBank will invest $1.7 billion in the combined company as part of the deal.
Intelsat had a market value of about $630 million as of stock's Monday close. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
NEW YORK, March 10 Former New Jersey Governor Jon Corzine on Friday resisted accepting blame for the October 2011 collapse of his brokerage MF Global Holdings Ltd, repeatedly stressing his reliance on judgments by the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.
* Co and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code