8 months ago
SoftBank to invest $1 billion in U.S. satellite venture OneWeb
December 19, 2016 / 12:19 PM / 8 months ago

SoftBank to invest $1 billion in U.S. satellite venture OneWeb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to invest $1 billion in OneWeb Ltd, which is building a constellation of satellites to improve global broadband access, the Japanese Internet conglomerate and the U.S. startup firm said on Monday.

The investment is part of a $1.2 billion fundraising by OneWeb, with the remaining $200 million funded by its current investors.

The announcement comes after SoftBank's founder billionaire businessman Masayoshi Son pledged a $50 billion investment in the United States in a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump this month.

OneWeb, established in 2012, aims to provide affordable internet access "to billions of people around the world," the company said in a statement.

Existing investors in OneWeb include Qualcomm Inc and Airbus Group. (Editing by Keith Weir)

