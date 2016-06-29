FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
2nd Circuit clarifies federal jurisdiction over banks
June 29, 2016 / 9:56 PM / a year ago

2nd Circuit clarifies federal jurisdiction over banks

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A national bank is a citizen only of the state where its main office is located, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday in a decision clarifying when banks can sue and be sued in federal court.

The ruling by a three-judge appellate panel affirmed a decision that OneWest Bank can proceed with a foreclosure action against Brooklyn resident Robert Melina in a New York federal court by exercising diversity jurisdiction.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/296CC0L

