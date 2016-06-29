2nd Circuit clarifies federal jurisdiction over banks

A national bank is a citizen only of the state where its main office is located, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday in a decision clarifying when banks can sue and be sued in federal court.

The ruling by a three-judge appellate panel affirmed a decision that OneWest Bank can proceed with a foreclosure action against Brooklyn resident Robert Melina in a New York federal court by exercising diversity jurisdiction.

