OneWest close to settling force-placed insurance class action
#Westlaw News
November 9, 2015 / 12:18 PM / 2 years ago

OneWest close to settling force-placed insurance class action

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

OneWest Bank and Balboa Insurance Co are close to settling a class action that accused them of entering into a kickback arrangement that raised the cost of property insurance homeowners were required to buy.

In a filing in Los Angeles federal court Thursday, lawyers for the companies and homeowners said they had reached a “settlement in principle” resolving all claims for an undisclosed sum. The lawyers said they expect to file a motion for dismissal by Dec. 6.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MuxgIW

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

