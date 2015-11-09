OneWest close to settling force-placed insurance class action

OneWest Bank and Balboa Insurance Co are close to settling a class action that accused them of entering into a kickback arrangement that raised the cost of property insurance homeowners were required to buy.

In a filing in Los Angeles federal court Thursday, lawyers for the companies and homeowners said they had reached a “settlement in principle” resolving all claims for an undisclosed sum. The lawyers said they expect to file a motion for dismissal by Dec. 6.

