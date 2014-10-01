FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Onex names Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as CFO
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Onex names Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp appointed Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as chief financial officer, effective March 1.

Lewtas, who has been serving as chief financial officer since 2008, will continue to manage the company’s purchasing and share services initiative.

Govan joined the company in 1998 and is currently a managing director, overseeing corporate and fund administration, and taxation.

Govan as CFO will manage Onex’s finance, treasury, reporting and technology functions. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.