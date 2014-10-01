MOVES-Onex names Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as CFO

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp appointed Christopher Govan to succeed Donald Lewtas as chief financial officer, effective March 1.

Lewtas, who has been serving as chief financial officer since 2008, will continue to manage the company’s purchasing and share services initiative.

Govan joined the company in 1998 and is currently a managing director, overseeing corporate and fund administration, and taxation.

Govan as CFO will manage Onex’s finance, treasury, reporting and technology functions. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)