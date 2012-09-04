FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Onex to buy SGS for $813 mln, make equity investment
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 4, 2012 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Onex to buy SGS for $813 mln, make equity investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Onex Corp will acquire SGS International Inc, which provides packaging graphics services, for $813 million, the private equity firm said on Tuesday.

The deal calls for Onex Partners III to make a $260 million equity investment in SGS. That includes $65 million from Onex, a limited partner in the $4.7 billion private equity fund.

The SGS senior management team will also make an equity investment, the companies said.

“We are excited about our partnership with Onex given its long-term track record and experience with industry-leading businesses,” SGS Chief Executive Officer Hank Baughman said in a statement.

Based in Louisville, Kentucky, SGS provides packaging graphics services to branded consumer products companies, retailers and the printers that service them. It employs more than 2,400 and has 37 production facilities across 14 countries. For the 12 months ended June 30, SGS generated about $390 million in revenue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.