India's ONGC head denies bidding for assets of ConocoPhillips

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) has not yet made a bid for stakes in Canadian oil sands assets owned by ConocoPhillips, the head of the state-run oil explorer said on Tuesday.

“I can categorically say that we have not made a bid yet. We keep on looking at international opportunities,” said Sudhir Vasudeva, when asked about a possible bid.

On Monday, a source at ONGC said the company, along with two other state-controlled refiners Oil India Ltd and Indian Oil Corp, had bid $5 billion for the assets of ConocoPhillips.