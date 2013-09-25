FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Corrections News
September 25, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-India's ONGC Videsh to raise $1.5 bln in 3-4 months to fund Mozambique acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to say bridge loan to be finalised soon, not taken yet)

NEW DELHI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The overseas unit of Indian state explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp plans to raise $1.5 billion to refinance a bridge loan that it expects to finalise soon to buy a 10 percent stake in Mozambique’s Rovuma gas field from India’s Videocon group.

“Currently the market conditions are good. We have time of about one year, but we will refinance the bridge loan in three to four months,” ONGC Videsh finance director S.P Garg told reporters.

ONGC, along with state firm Oil India, acquired a 10 percent stake in the Mozambique gas field from Videocon for $2.48 billion. ONGC separately acquired another 10 percent stake in the block from Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $2.64 billion later. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anand Basu)

