India's ONGC to launch $2.5 bln share sale on Thursday

MUMBAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - India’s state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp will launch on Thursday a share sale through an auction that aims to raise at least $2.5 billion. The offering will close on the same day, the company said.

The government will sell 5 percent of its holding, or about 428 million shares, in the offering and the floor price for the issue has been set at 290 rupees a share, ONGC said in a notice to stock exchanges late on Tuesday.

ONGC shares closed at 283.40 rupees on Tuesday.

India on Tuesday approved the sale through a share auction, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said, reviving the government’s faltering divestment programme. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)