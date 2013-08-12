FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's ONGC Q1 net slumps 34 pct, misses estimates
August 12, 2013 / 11:02 AM / 4 years ago

India's ONGC Q1 net slumps 34 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp posted a 34 percent slump in quarterly profit, lagging expectations, as higher costs and write-offs hurt margins.

The state-run company reported net profit of 40.16 billion rupees ($660 million) for its first quarter ended June, down from 60.78 billion rupees a year earlier. Net sales fell 4.3 percent to 192.18 billion rupees.

Analysts on average, had expected the company to post net profit of 49 billion rupees for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data. ($1 = 60.86 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

