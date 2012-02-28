India approves $2.5 billion ONGC share auction

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A panel of Indian ministers has approved selling 5 percent equity in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp through a share auction, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said, in a deal that could raise as much as 121 billion rupees ($2.5 billion).

The auction will be held in a couple of days, and details including the floor price will be disclosed in a notice to stock exchanges, the minister said.

The government had planned to raise up to $2.5 billion through a public offering of ONGC shares but that plan was scrapped last October after tepid response from investors amid weak equity markets. ($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)