#Energy
February 28, 2012 / 2:15 PM / 6 years ago

India approves $2.5 billion ONGC share auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - A panel of Indian ministers has approved selling 5 percent equity in state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp through a share auction, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy said, in a deal that could raise as much as 121 billion rupees ($2.5 billion).

The auction will be held in a couple of days, and details including the floor price will be disclosed in a notice to stock exchanges, the minister said.

The government had planned to raise up to $2.5 billion through a public offering of ONGC shares but that plan was scrapped last October after tepid response from investors amid weak equity markets. ($1=49.1 rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

