FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONGC share auction bids still being reconciled-BSE
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 1, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

ONGC share auction bids still being reconciled-BSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 1 (Reuters) - Bids in a $2.5 billion auction of shares in India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp are still being reconciled with the funds received, and final numbers will be published later in the day, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said in a statement.

Bids in the auction were received for only about two-thirds the shares on offer, television channels said, while one said state-owned Life Insurance Corp of India stepped in to buy the remainder of the shares.

Exchange data was not clear on the final amount of bids, and bankers and officials at the Department of Disinvestment were not available.

The Indian government was selling a 5 percent stake in ONGC in the auction on stock exchanges. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.