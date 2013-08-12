FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ONGC in talks with ConocoPhillips, Shell to sell stake in offshore block
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 12, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

ONGC in talks with ConocoPhillips, Shell to sell stake in offshore block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Indian state explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp is in talks with ConocoPhillips and Shell for the sale of a stake in its oil and gas block off India’s east coast, a top official said on Monday.

“They are on our radar,” ONGC finance director Aloke Bannerjee told reporters when asked if the company was in discussions with the two global oil majors for selling a stake in its block in the KG basin. He did not specify how much stake ONGC was looking to sell.

ONGC hopes to produce from six million to nine million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) of gas by 2017 from its offshore east coast blocks, which are situated adjacent to Reliance Industries’ KG D6 gas block. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.