June 10, 2013 / 4:11 PM / in 4 years

India's ONGC withdraws statement on Mozambique gas field stake buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - Indian state company ONGC withdrew a statement issued earlier on Monday saying its ONGC Videsh unit and Oil India Ltd had signed an agreement to buy a 10 percent stake in a Mozambique gas field from India’s Videocon Group for $2.48 billion.

“ONGC regrets to announce that the Press Release titled ‘OVL and OIL sign definitive agreement to acquire interest in the Rovuma Area 1 Offshore Block in Mozambique’ has been inadvertently issued. The above-referred Release stands withdrawn,” it said in a statement.

