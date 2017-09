Sept 25 (Reuters) - Oniva Online Group Europe AB

* Says the company’s rights issue has been oversubscribed

* Says the issue will provide the company with proceeds of SEK 34 million before issue costs

* Says the new issue was subscribed to about 147 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: