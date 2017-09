July 24 (Reuters) - Oniva Online Group Europe AB : * Revised forecast for 2014 * Cuts 2014 EBITDA forecast to SEK 30 million from SEK 105 million * Cuts 2014 revenue forecast to SEK 280 million from SEK 363 million * Says sees 1h sales of SEK 127 million, EBITDA of SEK 1 million * Says preparing to correct earnings reports for Q4 2013 and Q1 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage