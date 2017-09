Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oniva Online Group Europe Ab

* Says SSE Opportunity fund has sold 1.7 million shares in Oniva (about 10 percent) to Richard Göransson

* Says new shareholder Richard Göransson is related party to Oniva board member Victoria Dexback Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)