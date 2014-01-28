FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain's AO.com could raise up to 1.2 billion stg in IPO -FT
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 28, 2014 / 10:27 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's AO.com could raise up to 1.2 billion stg in IPO -FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - British online appliances retailer AO.com is looking at valuing its initial public offering at 1 billion pounds to 1.2 billion pounds in late 2014, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The company, formerly known as Appliances Online, is targeting a valuation more than three times the 300 million pounds estimated in September, the FT said, citing investors.

Online fashion retailer Boohoo.com is expected to announce its intention to float on the London Stock Exchange in March for a market capitalisation of about 500 million pounds, the newspaper reported, citing sources.

AO.com and Boohoo.com could not be reached for comment outside of regular business hours.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.