UPDATE 1-Omnicom "cautiously optimistic" about ad spending

July 17 (Reuters) - Omnicom Group Inc posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by a 5.4 percent rise in revenue from its U.S. business, but said it was “cautiously optimistic” about the rest of the year as businesses struggle with an uncertain global economy.

Most advertisers remain comfortable with their spending levels for 2012 but economic uncertainty could subject a good portion of their spending to review, the largest U.S. advertising and marketing company said on a conference call.

Dragged down by Europe’s ongoing debt crisis, global advertising spending is set to grow by 4.3 percent to $502 billion this year, a slightly slower rate than previously predicted, according to Publicis Groupe SA-owned market research group ZenithOptimedia.

Ad spending generally tracks economic growth, so hiccups in the world markets tend to hit advertising agencies like Omnicom and rivals WPP Plc, Interpublic Group and Publicis.

Omnicom, home to ad agencies BBDO and TBWA Worldwide and public relations firm Fleishman-Hillard, said second-quarter revenue from the United States rose to $1.86 billion.

International revenue fell 1.3 percent to $1.70 billion, dragged down by a weak Eurozone.

Net income rose to $282.7 million, or $1.02 per share, from $275.1 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Worldwide revenue rose 2.1 percent to $3.56 billion.

Ad spending will get a boost this year from big events such as the London Olympics and the U.S. presidential elections.

Omnicom shares were down nearly 1 percent to $48.71 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock has fallen 6 percent since May 3, after BBDO lost Bank of America Corp’s $2 billion marketing account to WPP.

Interpublic shares were up 3 percent at $11.35.