FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Board of Spain's ONO agrees to start steps towards IPO -source
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 11, 2014 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

Board of Spain's ONO agrees to start steps towards IPO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Spain’s cable operator ONO IPO-ONO.MC has agreed to start steps towards listing part of the company, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The source said however that a potential takeover offer from Britain’s Vodafone had not been discussed by the board.

“The board has given the green light to the IPO. At today’s meeting there has been no discussion over a formal offer for the company,” the source said, on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sarah white)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.