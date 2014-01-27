FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone in talks to buy Spain's cable operator ONO -Bloomberg
January 27, 2014

Vodafone in talks to buy Spain's cable operator ONO -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc is in talks to acquire Spain’s main cable operator Grupo Corporativo ONO SA , which could derail ONO’s plans for an initial public offering, Bloomberg news reported, citing sources.

A deal could be announced in the next few weeks, Bloomberg quoted one of the sources as saying.

Vodafone and ONO could not be reached for a comment outside of regular working hours.

Sources told Reuters in December that Ono, once listed, would likely be a takeover target for bigger competitors Vodafone and Orange, which are trying to capture a larger share of the Spanish market to make headway against former monopoly Telefonica.

