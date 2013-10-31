FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-ON Semiconductor Q3 revenue $715.4 mln
October 31, 2013 / 8:56 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-ON Semiconductor Q3 revenue $715.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say Q3 revenue was $715.4 mln, not $715.4)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Oct 31 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp : * Reports third quarter 2013 results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17 * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.11 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $715.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $715.6 million * Says revenues will be approximately $675 to $705 million in the fourth

quarter of 2013 * Says average selling prices for Q4 of 2013 are expected to be down about one

percent, compared to Q3 of 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore)

