FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ON Semiconductor revenue falls on reduced orders; CFO quits
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

ON Semiconductor revenue falls on reduced orders; CFO quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chipmaker ON Semiconductor Corp’s quarterly revenue fell 18 percent on decreased orders and the company said Chief Financial Officer Donald Colvin resigned.

The company’s net income for the second quarter fell to $6.9 million, or 2 cents per share, from $34.3 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 14 cents per share.

Revenue fell to $744.8 million from $905.8 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $764.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares fell 8 percent in extended trade. They had closed at $6.84 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.