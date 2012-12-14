Ontario sells C$600 mln bonds in reopening - term sheet

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Canadian Province of Ontario on Friday sold C$600 million ($606 million) of bonds due June 2, 2043 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent bonds were priced at 101.258 to yield 3.433 percent, or 103.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The joint lead mangers on the sale were the investment dealer arms of BMO Nesbitt Burns, RBC Dominion Securities, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.