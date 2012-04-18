FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario sells C$600 mln bonds in reopen-term sheet
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

Ontario sells C$600 mln bonds in reopen-term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on
Wednesday sold C$600 million ($606 million) in a reopening of an
existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.	
    The 3.50 percent bonds, due June 2, 2043, were priced at
97.331 to yield 3.644 percent or 104 basis points over the
Canadian government benchmark.	
    The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.	
    The issue is divided into two parts, C$200 million ($202
million) of which was a public sale, and the other C$400 million
($404 million) was a semi-private sale.	
    The total amount outstanding is now C$3.3 billion.

