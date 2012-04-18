Ontario sells C$600 mln bonds in reopen-term sheet

April 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$600 million ($606 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. The 3.50 percent bonds, due June 2, 2043, were priced at 97.331 to yield 3.644 percent or 104 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark. The investment dealer arm of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale. The issue is divided into two parts, C$200 million ($202 million) of which was a public sale, and the other C$400 million ($404 million) was a semi-private sale. The total amount outstanding is now C$3.3 billion.