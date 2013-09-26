FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ontario sells C$600 mln of bonds in reopening - term sheet
September 26, 2013

Ontario sells C$600 mln of bonds in reopening - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$600 million ($583 million) of bonds due June 6, 2045 in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.45 percent bonds were priced at 88.3810 to yield 4.109 percent, or 99.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$4.55 billion ($4.42 billion).

The investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the lead manager on the sale.

