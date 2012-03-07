FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario sells C$1.4 bln debt in reopening
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 6 years ago

Ontario sells C$1.4 bln debt in reopening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$1.4 billion ($1.4 billion) in reopenings of existing issues, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The sale included C$500 million ($500 million) 3.15 percent notes, due June 2, 2022, were priced at 101.477 to yield 2.981 percent or 92.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The sale also included C$900 million ($900 million) of 3.50 percent bonds due June 2, 2043, which were priced at 98.5 to yield 3.55 percent or 98.5 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The 2043 bonds were sold in two portions, of which C$150 million ($150 million) was a public sale, and C$750 million ($750 million) was a private placement.

The investment dealer arm of Royal Bank of Canada was the lead manager of both the public sale and private placement. On the public sale, the investment dealer arm of National Bank of Canada was the co-lead manager.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.