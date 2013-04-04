FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario sells C$600 mln of debt in reopening - term sheet
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Ontario sells C$600 mln of debt in reopening - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on Thursday sold C$600 million ($594 million) of debt in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.50 percent debt due June 2, 2043, was priced at 100.648 to yield 3.465 percent or 103 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The debt was issued in two parts, C$200 million ($198 million) in a public sale, and C$400 million ($396 million) in a private placement. Both parts have the same pricing details.

The investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank of Commerce was the lead manager of the sale.

On Tuesday, Ontario sold C$1 billion ($990 million) in a combined public sale and private placement reopening of the same issue.

The total amount outstanding is now C$11.2 billion ($11.09 million)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.