FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario sells C$650 mln in a reopening - term sheet
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 25, 2013 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Ontario sells C$650 mln in a reopening - term sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on Monday sold C$650 million ($613 million) in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.45 percent debt due June 2, 2045, was priced at 87.947 to yield 4.138 percent or 100 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The sale consisted of C$250 million ($236 million) in a public sale, and C$400 million ($377 million) in a private placement. The terms of sale were the same for both portions.

The total issue amount is now C$5.6 billion ($5.28 billion).

The lead manager of the sale was investment dealer arm of Toronto-Dominion Bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.