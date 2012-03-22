Ontario to cut solar, wind power rates

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario said on Thursday it will move to reduce the rate it pays for power from new solar projects by more than 20 percent and cut wind power rates by about 15 percent, following a review of its feed-in tariff plan.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, also said it would reserve 10 percent of remaining clean energy capacity for projects that have significant participation from local or aboriginal communities. (Reporting By Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)