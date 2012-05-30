Ontario sells C$750 mln 10-year notes

May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($728 million) of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.15 percent notes, due June 2, 2022, were priced at 102.953 to yield 2.809 percent, or 103 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$6.75 billion ($6.55 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was National Bank Financial. ($1=C1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)