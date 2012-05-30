FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ontario sells C$750 mln 10-year notes
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

Ontario sells C$750 mln 10-year notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Ontario on Wednesday sold C$750 million ($728 million) of 10-year notes in a reopening of an existing issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.15 percent notes, due June 2, 2022, were priced at 102.953 to yield 2.809 percent, or 103 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark, according to the term sheet.

The total amount now outstanding is C$6.75 billion ($6.55 billion).

The lead manager on the sale was National Bank Financial. ($1=C1.03) (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.